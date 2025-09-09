What Rams' Matthew Stafford Said About Puka Nacua's Performance
The Los Angeles Rams have superstars on their roster who have been able to keep their teams in games and give them chances at the end. That was the result in Sunday's 14-6 victory over the Houston Texans as quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with star wide receiver Puka Nacua for the game-clinching first down late in the fourth quarter.
Stafford, whose 17th season began this past weekend, made enough throws despite a lingering back injury to put his team in a position to win, while his star receiver made the plays he needed to put the game away.
Stafford calls Nacua a 'special player'
Following Sunday's performance, Stafford spoke on Nacua's performance, a 10-catch, 130-yard masterpiece against a great Houston Texans defense. The former Super Bowl-winning passer hopes to become one again this year, as he called his No. 1 pass-catcher a 'special' player and person on the team.
"His game comes to life on Sundays. He goes out there in practice and he’s working. He is doing all this stuff," Stafford said. "He's making plays and all that, but when it becomes tackle football is when Puka Nacua's game comes to life."
Stafford said he and the Rams are 'blessed' to have Nacua as a player, competitor, and person on and off the field. The former fifth-round selection from BYU has had some outstanding production since his rookie season in 2023, remaining a serious threat to opposing defenses year in and out.
"We're really blessed to have him as a player, but as a person too, and as a competitor," Stafford said. "Just the person that he is day in and day out and then what we get to go out there and battle with on Sundays, man, it's special. I know everybody in our locker room really appreciates him."
Nacua's Week 1 performance was among the best across the league as he led his team to a crucial opening weekend victory against a team that will likely be in the postseason once more in the Texans. Should he remain healthy this season, Nacua is in line for yet another big season.
"Today is just, it's going to be another one of those stories in a probably really long, successful career of remember the time opening day I had to do this, that, and the other to get back out there and make some big plays, seal the game at the end of it," Stafford said. "I’m just happy for him, proud of him, and love getting to go to work with him."
