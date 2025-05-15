Rams Look to Carry Success Over Jaguars into London
The Los Angeles Rams' full schedule is now released, but as we previously knew, the franchise would pack its bags to head over to London, England, to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL campaign.
The Rams will be the road team, but it's the team across from them that should be well prepared to face the boys from Los Angeles. In the historic franchises' careers, the two have played each other six times since their first meeting back in 1996.
Over the six meetings, the Rams have taken five of the contests. Having not lost to the Jaguars since 2009 in an overtime battle, the Rams franchise should feel fairly confident going into a different country to face off against a team they've faired well with over the years.
The game, taking place on Sunday, Oct 9, will be the first time the two square off since the 2021 campaign, which, of course, the Rams won. However, not facing a team for a handful of seasons in a row could display one of two things: comfort or preparation.
The Rams could become comfortable knowing they are traveling out of the United States to take on a franchise that hasn't been the best in a handful of seasons. Their comfort level could greatly increase by having head coach Sean McVay go up against the first-time head coach in Jacksonville's Liam Coen.
But it's that exact reason why the Rams must prepare. If they don't scout the Jaguars to the best of their abilities when heading to London, they will falter. The Jaguars are a hungry team led by new personnel.
The Rams have won in London before, as they most recently took down the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium back in 2019. Having not been since, and given the Jaguars have been most recent, and are coming off a victory, the Rams can't let up just because of history.
"We look forward to facing the Jaguars in a world-class environment like Wembley Stadium, the national stadium of England, which will be a memorable experience for our players, coaches, and fans," Rams President Kevin Demoff said in a statement.
