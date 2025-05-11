Identifying Rams' Three Biggest Strengths Ahead of 2025
For most of the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams have been touted as an up-and-coming Super Bowl contender as their youth, combined with the mixture of veterans on the roster, has placed them in a terrific position to make a run. The window to win the big game has swung wide-open for Los Angeles, giving The City of Angels something exciting to cheer for.
The Rams showcased their strength in the final weeks of the season, including the playoffs. Again, youth plays a significant factor in their success but it's important to identify the top strengths of this team to better understand why they are as well-positioned at the moment. Let's look at the three biggest strengths of Los Angeles.
Sean McVay & Co.
It's hard to ignore the greatness of McVay, who won't turn 40 until next January. For nearly a decade, the former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator has put the Rams back on the map after spending a sizeable chunk of this century in mediocrity. A couple of years ago, some pondered if McVay had anything left- if he even had the motivation to continue coaching at a high level.
Since then, the Rams have won 20 games and it's because of the play-calling and coaching by McVay and his staff. They are allowing their young talents to play to their strengths while continuously constructing the rest of the building, so to speak, allowing these inexperienced players to play more freely and execute.
If Los Angeles is to win their second Lombardi Trophy this decade, it will be because of the young, yet great McVay.
Quality trench play with great veteran and youth mixture
Everything starts in the trenches: the baddest of the bad; the ugliness; and the spot of consistent ruthless aggression. Within a year, the Rams have strong trenches on both sides of the ball thanks to great drafting, trades, and free agent acquisitions.
Offensively, while there are some concerns that may hold the group back, the Rams offensive line is sturdy with veterans and young talents across the board. When healthy, Steve Avila and Rob Havenstein lead the charge up front that allows McVay's zone blocking system to run efficiently.
Defensively, it's a galore of incredible young talents led by pass rusher Jared Verse. Alongside him is veteran Poona Ford, second-year starter Braden Fiske, and third-year player Kobie Turner. It's an exciting group of talents that have allowed the Rams to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles would not be in this position without Stafford. He was the missing key to the team's push to the Super Bowl four years ago and not has positioned himself to the man to lead a young roster to the promised land once again.
Stafford is getting older and there are questions as to whether he can stay healthy and continue playing as consistently as he has. Father-time does have a way of things, but Stafford has shown to play consistently as one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL. The offense does not function well without him, showing why he's still a player you can win games because of him.
