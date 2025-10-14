Rams Gain Massive Advantage in Week Seven Contest Against Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams learned on Monday that they will not have to take on one of the hottest defenders in the NFL next Sunday.
The News From Jacksonville
According to Jaguars On SI's John Shipley, the Rams will not see star linebacker Devin Lloyd in London as Lloyd has been ruled out with injury. Lloyd has four interceptions this season.
Liam Coen
“Just a couple of medical updates, injuries. [LB] Devin Lloyd we’re currently evaluating for a calf. He was cleared, played the first half. Tightened up on him at halftime, went to go in the second half a little bit. It was just too tight," Coen said.
"So, made a decision as coaches to get Ventrell [LB Ventrell Miller] in. Ventrell played well. He was cleared medically to play, but we just felt like, as coaches, watching him run a little bit, that it was just too tight. So played Ventrell, got him going and we're currently just kind of being able to test Devin and look at it right now to see if he'll be able to go for us this week."
Foyesade Oluokun
According to Shipley, the Jaguars will start Miller alongside Foyesade Oluokun at the linebacker position. Oluokun has been a top tackling veteran for years, expressing his opinions on Miller.
“His moment, he got a lot of confidence from last year. Credit to him for staying dialed in, understanding all the calls and he doesn't really skip a beat with communication," Oluokun said about Miller on Monday. "And he plays hard. He is really fast, physical, slices in the run game, so he’s always been a playmaker. It's just getting more and more ops [opportunities], so I'm excited to see what he can do when his name's called.”
Anthony Campanile
"I just think that he is a great fit for what we do. To me, he's just a true three-down linebacker. There's just not that many three-down linebackers in football, and some guys are three down linebackers in a certain way and some are three down linebackers in another way," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said earlier this month, according to Shipley.
"Meaning that some guys may be out there and hey they do a bunch of stuff in the coverage, they're kind of a lighter guy and they're off the ball off the ball all the time but he's a guy, I've said this about him in the past, that has a very unique skill set in that he could play on the edge early down. If you lined him up outside as an open five-technique on a tackle or a nine-technique on a tight end, he can do a really good job there, setting the edge, zone drop and all that stuff."
How this Affects the Rams
Lloyd has been one of the top players for the Jaguars this season, finally living up to his first-round hyp after being given actual tools to succeed. Lloyd went from near pariah to NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate over the first six weeks and since he's a three-down player, there was no need to substitute him out for a dime backer.
This would be like the Rams losing Nate Landman to put it simply. With the Jaguars possessing one of the best defenses in all of football and with Puka Nacua questionable at best for this game, how Sean McVay attacks the inside and how Miller responds in place of Lloyd will decide if the offense has a successful game on Sunday.
