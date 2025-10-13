Multiple Rams Etch Their Names Into Record Books Against Ravens
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams saw three players etch their names into the record books in their win against the Ravens.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (61,361) to move to 9th all-time in passing yards with 61,493. Stafford is 1,299 yards.
“I love this game," stated Stafford. "I love the history of this game. I remember being a little kid and watching NFL Films growing up. Everybody’s watching cartoons; I’m watching NFL Films. It means a lot. I don’t think about it on a daily basis, but when it comes up, I have a ton of reverence and respect for this game and the people that came before me and played it."
"To be mentioned with those guys is really humbling and something that I’m sure when I’m done playing, I’ll think about more. But it’s kind of one of those pinch yourself moments where you’re going, ‘Man, I remember watching him do his thing and just thinking he was unbelievable.’ To be mentioned in the same breath is really cool.”
Byron Young
Byron Young is putting together an incredible resume for 2025 Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded two sacks on Sunday.
"Young extended his regular season sack streak to eight games, dating back to last season,"
per the Rams Press Release. "Young passed Kevin Carter (27), Will Witherspoon (28) and Leonard Floyd (28) for the 16th-most tackles for loss in franchise history with 29."
With the sack, Young is now the Rams franchise leader in consecutive games with at least half a sack.
Nate Landman
"Landman recorded a career-high 17 tackles, setting the franchise record for the most tackles in a single game in franchise history," per the Rams Press Release. "Since 1994, only four other Rams have recorded 16 or more tackles in a single game: James Laurinaitis (2009 vs. Cardinals), Alec Ogletree (2015 vs. Commanders), Mark Barron (2015 vs. Browns), and Keith Lyle (1995 vs. Saints)."
“What a blessing to play behind this defense up front," stated Landman on his record day. "I can't do what I do without those guys. Shout out to [defensive coordinator Chris] Shula [and] ’Money’ [Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Williams]. It’s just a whole operation. It’s not just me. It's a team game, so shout out to those guys. [I’m] grateful for the opportunity to be in those positions and happy for the win.”
