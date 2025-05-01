Rams' Ty Hamilton: A Family Man
The human condition is all about love. Love is a beautiful thing and is expressed every Sunday in the fall as the love of football fills the air. Whether a player shows love to their teammate or a family loves to sit down, eat snacks, and enjoy a day-long exercise of watching football, love is in the air.
Love was also in the Hamilton home last Saturday when Ty Hamilton found out the Los Angeles Rams were trading up for him.
Ty Hamilton, the defensive tackle from Ohio State should have no issue assimilating into a locker room of family men after talking about the role his family has in his life and his draft experience.
“I have my entire family, my mom, dad, my fiancé and her family here as well. It's super important to them. They’ve sat here with me the entire way through from high school, all the way through college and now. Having them around here and for them to be able to support me for the past two days, sitting, watching the draft and finally being selected by the Rams, it's a special feeling to have the people that care about you around you in your biggest moments.”
Hamilton then spoke about his brother, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton.
"Definitely, it's just a lot different, more on the mental side than the physical side because it's a lot of mental [strength]. Everybody is good in the league, but it's how you are going to take those mental reps and mental snaps to be able to go against a person and beat them. Being able to understand that and just enjoy the process every step of the way is something that he's taught me and something I'm going to carry with me to the NFL."
The Rams have a unique culture, and the defensive line operates as a family. It's up to Hamilton to try to assimilate into a defensive line built in the vision of Aaron Donald.
Donald's work ethic, his commitment, the way he made players feel. There's a reason why when Donald was in the house for the Rams Wild Card game against Minnesota, the defensive line went supernova.
Hamilton spoke about how he'll add to that culture.
"I think it's very exciting. Being able to step in there, be a rookie and be able to come in and make an impact is something that I dreamt of doing. Being able to go in there, learn from the older guys, see them and really pick their brains to see what's good about them, it's exciting to be a Ram."
It's an exciting time indeed.
