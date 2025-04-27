Why Josaiah Stewart Was a Smart Selection For Rams
The Rams made their second selection of the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart. As a member of the Wolverines, he helped the team navigate what was a tough year after the departure of Jim Harbaugh and most of the main contributors to their 2024 National Championship team.
Despite their up and down season, Stewart was critical in the Wolverines' retainment of the Paul Bunyan Trophy with a win over Michigan State and helped Michigan push their win streak over Ohio State to four consecutive years.
Thus Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave the Rams an B- grade for the pick.
"The Rams can’t have enough pass rushers." Wrote Manzano. "Stewart joins a crowded group that includes Jared Verse and Byron Young. Stewart, a one-year starter at Michigan, proved to be an explosive player coming out of blocks. His quick get-off allowed him to produce 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season."
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick added his scouting report.
"Undersized at 6' 1⅞" and 249 pounds, Stewart is a revved-up pass rusher with a quick first step, fluid bend and the burst to finish at the quarterback." Wrote Flick. "He’s stronger than given credit for, and he has effective reps as a speed-to-power rusher. Stewart lacks length with 31⅞-inch arms, which allows blockers to overwhelm him at times in the run game, and he needs to add counters to his rush plans. Stewart started his career at Coastal Carolina and set a school record with 12.5 sacks as a freshman, and he led Michigan with 8.5 sacks in 2024. He’s productive, plays with a hot motor, and has the athleticism and power to generate pressure as a professional."
At the very worst, he provides needed depth at defensive end, allowing solid rotation, providing needed rest for Byron Young and Jared Verse. At the best, he gains some weight and could step into the role Michael Hoecht left or he provides the depth needed for someone else to do so.
If he develops, he could also be Young's replacement if the Rams do not extend him. Both Young and Kobie Turner are two years away from free agency, same as Puka Nacua, and to extend all three would likely cost the Rams over $200 million.
Stewart was one of six Rams players selected during the 2025 NFL Draft, being the team's second selection behind Terrance Ferguson.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and give your take!
Please let us know your thoughts on this draft pick when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE