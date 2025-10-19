Rams Pummel Jaguars to Pick Up Win Before Bye Week
The Los Angeles Rams took the Jacksonville Jaguars in International action on Sunday, putting in a dominant performance in London, England.
First Half
First Quarter
The Rams entered the game with an attitude we haven't seen in weeks. The entire franchise looked locked in from the jump with the defense quickly forcing a three-and-out with Jared Verse sacking Trevor Lawrence from the first play from scrimmage. An omen for the game.
Sean McVay was in his bag as he used multiple tight ends and even employed more tight end packages to spread the ball via the run and the pass to quickly advance upfield. Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson, Davante Adams, and Konata Mumpfield had the ball in their hands on the Rams' opening drive with Mumpfield hauling in the first touchdown of his career.
The Rams forced a second straight three-and-out before Davante Adams guided them to the red zone. Those connection issues appeared to have been fixed between Adams and Stafford as the duo found the end zone to extend the lead by two touchdowns.
Second Quarter
Both teams would exchange punts to open the second frame before the Jaguars put together their first successful drive of the day. Marching the ball to the Rams 32 yard line, the Rams were able to force a stop before Cam Little shanked a 50 yard field goal.
Playing complementary football, the Rams immediately drove downfield with Stafford hitting Adams from the Jaguars one yard line for a second red zone score.
In response, Liam Coen, the Jaguars head coach had his offense flying downfield, taking the ball to the Rams 11 yard line. Perhaps a result of the previous drive or being down 21 points, perhaps a mix of the two but Coen would go for it on fourth and seven and fail. The Rams would kneel out the half.
Second Half
Third Quarter
The Rams' offense struggled to move the ball in the third quarter, having four possessions with three of them ending in three-and-outs and the fourth ending in a punt after four plays. The good news for the Rams is that their defense stood up and had the same production.
On the Jaguars' four drive, the Rams' forced a turnover on downs on the first two of them despite the Jaguars gaining 53 and 64 yards respectively. Those drives from Coen made Chris Shula turn up the heat as the Rams would force Jaguars drives of four and then three plays before they punted.
Fourth Quarter
The offenses would jump start themselves with Stafford connecting with Terrance Ferguson for Ferguson's first career touchdown. Ferguson's score would be Stafford's fourth passing touchdown of the game, adding to his MVP candidacy.
In response, the Jaguars upped the tempo, putting the Rams on the back foot as Trevor Lawrence started firing the ball all over the field. He would find Travis Hunter for Hunter's first NFL touchdown and almost caught lightning as Kyren Williams could not recover the onside kick. However, the Rams got a lucky bounce as Quentin Lake jumped on the loose ball.
The Rams would slowly move the ball before Jourdain Lewis was called for both defensive pass interference and a personal foul, meaning both penalties were counted as the Rams entered the red zone for the fourth time.
A Davante Adams fade gives him his third score of the game and Stafford's fifth passing touchdown, the latter being an NFL record for an international game. Red zone issues? The Rams had four red one trips and they all resulted in touchdowns
The teams would run out the clock for a 35-7 Rams victory in London.
