Rams Release Week Seven Inactives List Before Playing Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams released their week seven inactives list for their international contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Inactives List
- WR Puka Nacua
- OL Rob Havenstein
- RB Jarquez Hunter
- QB Stetson Bennett
- OL Beaux Limmer
- DE Desjuan Johnson
The Rams activated RB Ronnie Rivers on Saturday. This marks the second time Hunter has been inactive this season. The first being week one against the Houston Texans. The Rams called up Cody Schrader for the contest.
Both Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein were ruled out on Friday. This is what head coach Sean McVay had to say.
McVay on Nacua
“He's done really well," stated McVay. "I was able to sit with him a little bit last night. He's making good progress. I am very optimistic about hopefully having him ready after the bye. I think it'll serve him well and I have confidence in our other receivers to be able to step up.”
McVay was then asked if he believes Nacua will be good to go after the BYE.
“I would say I'm careful to put the cart before the horse. I think the big thing is you're hopeful and you're optimistic, but I think you want to take it a day at a time. I'm certainly not a doctor, but I think there is some optimism that is the end goal in mind. If he's not able to meet certain criteria to return to performance as opposed to just being able to get back out there and play, then we'll continue to just allow him to work in the meantime. I know he's going to do everything in his power. He's attacked his rehab the right way and I am excited about watching our group compete.”
McVay on Havenstein
“We’re hopeful that this time off that he's had will serve him well," stated McVay. "I was actually just talking to him. He wants to be out there more than anybody and he's such a great leader. He’s got such a good vibe. He's frustrated because he wants to be out there working with his teammates, but he's been leading in the meantime."
"We are hopeful that this time off will serve him well. He’s played a lot of snaps in this league and so that ankle has been bothering him a little bit. I think he's such a warrior that he ended up fighting through, but our job is to protect him and put him in situations that are favorable for him and for the football team. We are hopeful that these last few weeks, in addition to having this week and the bye, allow him to be able to hit the ground running. It's a really cool thing watching the way he's poured into [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon Jr. and the way that he's played. I feel fortunate for that.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE