Rams Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams Talk Connection and Efficiency
When the Los Angeles Rams successfully recruited Davante Adams to their team, the expectations were set that the duo would establish one of the more potent connections in the NFL and during OTAs, the duo was unstoppable, with Adams' plucking passes out of the air that Stafford was throwing on a rope.
Fast forward and while the Stafford to Adams connection has been strong, they've failed to connect in the red zone at the rate they wish to be at. In the same breath, Puka Nacua has remained the Rams' top target by a substantial margin.
Both men spoke about the challenges of establishing a connection is such a short amount of time while sharing their perspectives on the issue.
Stafford's Perspective
“There's been some good ones," stated Stafford. "There's been some missed ones. I would take the majority of the blame on a lot of those and just give him a better chance on a couple. He's still doing a great job of winning. I missed him on the one corner route in the end zone and he made this guy look foolish. He’s doing a great job separating. I have to give him a couple of better chances.”
Adams' Perspective
“It's not how I drew it up as far as efficiency goes," stated Adams. "I think we both would've liked to be a little bit more efficient, but I know for myself over the last few [games], just based off how we started, [there’s been] a little bit of pressing."
"I think just playing, going out and playing and figuring it out, me being Davante Adams, him being Matthew Stafford, everybody else being themselves and not feeling a sense of having to fix it and do anything crazy to fix it but just going out and making plays.”
Despite the critical self-critiques, word around the facility couldn't be clearer. The Rams are more than happy with both men, their devotion to the team's ultimate goals, and where they're at in their process.
Adams was brought in for the critical moments and throughout this season, he and Stafford has found those connections time and time again.
