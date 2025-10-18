5 Bold Predictions for Rams-Jaguars Game
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in International Action. Here are five predictions for the contest.
1. Davante Adams has a day to remember
With Puka Nacua out, Sean McVay will be forced to confront the one question he has been able to avoid for the season. That question is how do the Rams find a way to win without Puka Nacua? When confronted with this question last season, the answer was that they couldn't. They also didn't have Cooper Kupp during that time but this season, Davante Adams is healthy and ready to roll.
Adams had at least ten catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns as McVay reminds the NFL why he's a veteran NFL head coach and not even 40 years of age.
2. Konata Mumpfield catches his first NFL touchdown
Puka Nacua is out and while Jordan Whittington should see a lot more snaps, a byproduct of Nacua's absence will be that Mumpfield should see more snaps as well. Mumpfield made his first catch of his career last week and was close to his second after hitting a silky smooth move.
Why Mumpfield hasn't been used more is beyond me but trust when I say he's a true talent.
3. Byron Young takes the lead for NFL sacks
Young currently sits at second in sacks, .5 behind Broncos' Nik Bonitto. The Jaguars have two tackles that are okay. Anton Harrison has been showing tremendous growth this season but Walker Little has struggled and with Young's versatility, he will have avenues to Lawrence.
4. Emmanuel Forbes secures his first interception as a member of the Rams
The Jaguars have a brilliant offense but Trevor Lawrence's ball still has a tendency to go a bit high when his process is sped up. Thus, I believe Forbes secures his first pick with the franchise.
5. Jared Verse secures his career high in sacks
Verse secured 4.5 sacks as a rookie and entering the season, the thing he preached to the media was that he left sacks on the board last season and that he's taken a new approach to his craft, which should increase his production. He also spoke about learning to modify his attack based on who is flanking him.
Verse was on the money with those words and considering he sits at three sacks currently, I predict he secures four and five on Sunday.
