Rams Receive Update on Jalen Carter Before Week 3 Matchup
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams as did the rest of the NFL received news on Tuesday regarding the status of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Carter, who was subject to fines and/ or suspension from the NFL due to his actions against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's season-opening game, has avoided further punishment regarding play time and barring any new developments, Carter will play against the Rams in week three.
What Did Jalen Carter Do?
Last Thursday, Carter, who was being celebrated as a member of the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX winning squad, made the decision to spit on Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott before the first play from scrimmage.
Prescott seemingly made a motion towards Carter while in his own huddle, spitting on the ground. Carter would respond by walking up to Prescott, spitting on him, and was then disqualified from the game.
The Punishment
"NFL is fining Eagles DT Jalen Carter $57,222 for spitting on Dak Prescott," reported ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "The league also says the game he was ejected for will serve as a one-game suspension."
The fine amount is Carter's entire game check for the season-opener and since the suspension counts for the Cowboys game, he's eligible to play in the Eagles' week two matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and week three against the Los Angeles Rams.
The NFL's Press Release
Below is the NFL's Press Release, per Ian Rapoport.
"NEW YORK — Sept. 9, 2025 — Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles has been suspended without pay for one game for his act of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1 and he will forfeit his game check."
"The NFL Players Association has informed the NFL that Carter will not contest the discipline and has waived his right to appeal. He is eligible to participate in the club’s Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs."
"League rules prohibiting unsportsmanlike conduct are of vital importance to everyone involved in the game. The NFL has been clear with players, clubs, and the NFLPA that it plans to place particular emphasis on sportsmanship this season."
While the Rams remain focused on their week two opponent, the Tennessee Titans, they will need to find a way to handle Carter as Carter was the difference between defeat and victory in last season's NFC Divisional Round matchup between the two parties.
