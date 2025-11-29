Why No One's Worried About Potential Trap Game for Rams

12 weeks into the 2025 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams have positioned themselves as the top team in the entire league. They're currently sitting at 9-2, atop their division and the NFC conference. However, they'll have to keep up their strong pace if they want to go into the playoffs with a first-round bye.



The Philadelphia Eagles took a tough loss to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday, resulting in a swap in the standings, with the reigning champions moving down to the three seed at 8-4, while Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson, and their upstart team moved up to two at 9-3. LA will want to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 to retain its lead over Chicago.



With the way the Rams have been playing, they shouldn't have much trouble doing so, even if the Panthers have shown to be much feistier than their initial outlook coming into the season. On the other hand, this matchup does have all the potential makings of a classic trap game for LA.



Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after an interception for a touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

No worries for the Rams



The Carolina Panthers have been one of the most surprising teams in the 2025 NFL season, if not the most pleasantly unpredictable. Through 12 games, they're 6-6 and just a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South crown. They've notched several upset victories to get where they are.



They've beaten the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers, and the Atlanta Falcons twice this season. However, they've also taken some brutal losses this year, including a 20-9 disappointment against the San Francisco 49ers their last time out. But Bryce Young and the Panthers have proven to be their most dangerous when there are no expectations for them. NFL.com's panel of editors isn't sweating this one, though, with all five members picking the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Ali Bhanpuri is predicting a comfortable 31-17 win for LA:



The history between the Carolina Panthers & Los Angeles Rams:



The Carolina Panthers lead the all-time series: 13-10.



The #Rams have won two straight versus the #Panthers:

2022: Rams 24, Panthers 10

2019: Rams 30, Panthers 27



The Panthers last win versus the Rams was in 2016,… pic.twitter.com/rnSgrjYUjq — Keb (@ihatekeb) November 28, 2025

"The Rams have been the most dominant team in the league since mid-October, pummeling opponents with suffocating defense and ruthlessly efficient offense. They've won at home, on the road, overseas, in prime time, on the East Coast, the West Coast, you name it. Seemingly the only thing Sean McVay's team hasn't been able to do this season is consistently kick the ball through the uprights. And they've addressed even that issue … by simply not trying anymore: The Rams have the fewest field-goal attempts in the league (five) since their six-game win streak began in Week 6."



"Of course, it's easy to skip settling for three points when you're consistently scoring six. And no team has hit paydirt more than the Rams over the previous seven weeks (25) — and that's with them spotting several teams an extra game (L.A. had its bye in Week 8). So, if you haven't picked up on it yet, I'm taking the current NFC leaders to extend their run to seven at Carolina, clinching McVay's first undefeated November along the way."

