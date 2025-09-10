How Rams’ Stafford Put the League on Notice
The Los Angeles Rams' season opener win against the Houston Texans wasn't always pretty, but a win is a win. Especially in a division where the majority of the teams won their week one game, the Rams have to rack up these early wins to distinguish themselves as frontrunners for the NFC West crown.
One of the most impressive qualities about the Rams' win against the Texans was their defense pitching a shutout in the second half. It was due to their impressive defense that Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense were able to lay back and play a safe, conservative brand of football, which resulted in the win.
Offensive Player of the Week
Gordon McGuinness is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article giving out player awards based on who stood out in week one of the NFL. Stafford was named the offensive player of the week, based on his stellar performance against the Texans' secondary.
"Stafford was surgical in the Rams’ win over the Texans, completing 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. The box score doesn’t tell the whole story, as three of his six incompletions were drops. The veteran quarterback posted a 16.1% big-time throw rate in Week 1, the second-best mark at the position", said McGuinness.
Stafford was on point to start the season, only missing eight of his throws, and he looked confident slinging the ball over one of the NFL's scariest secondaries. The Texans had the personnel to keep the Rams' pass game bottled up, but Stafford and Puka Nacua's connection couldn't be stopped.
They succeeded in slowing down Davante Adams, but that's what makes the 2025 Rams' potential so grand. NFL defenses can't cover both Adams and Nacua effectively, and even if they do, the Rams can always rely on their defense to keep them in games and turn towards the run game.
After it was reported all off-season long that the Rams weren't contenders due to Stafford's back injury, he came out and made a statement to the rest of the NFL. If Stafford can continue to play like this and stay healthy, a Super Bowl is in reach for Los Angeles.
