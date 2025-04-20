Rams Quarterback Target Sounds Off on Meeting with Team
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been picking up some attention on the West Coast, holding meetings with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Milroe's wildly inconsistent play and explosive traits divide opinion about his NFL potential. With that being said, there is a lot of things to love, especially if a player with his skillset were paired with an innovative offensive mind like Sean McVay.
Well, Jalen Milroe shared his story on how his visit with the Rams went down with Cardplayer.com's DJ Siddiqi.
“I just met with the Rams,” Milroe details. “Great meeting with them. No matter what team it is, it is so important just to talk ball with them, get an understanding of how I view X’s and O’s and the process of it is big. The meeting went well. Every one of them, I leave out, and they leave out so impressed with me.”
If the Rams draft Milroe, his unique skill set could get him involved early in certain packages. If Milroe is willing to take on a Tayson Hill-type role, he could be a solution to the team's red zone scoring issues.
“It’s different from watching tape,” says Milroe. “To meet me in person and just be able to hear my process, hear everything as a whole, me as a player, my preparational phase that people miss, the intelligence I have. Every team I meet, they all leave impressed.”
Milroe is nothing short of confident. He had to be considering that his former offensive coordinator allegedly treated him poorly. Confident players who are coachable produce results. But is Milroe coachable?
“I was able to see Bryce {Young} when I was in California,” says Milroe. “I trained in California, he trained in California. I was able to see him. No matter if we’re in person or not, everyone’s a phone call away. I’ll be able to talk to everybody during this process.”
That Alabama tree is long. Could Milroe be the first of a new wave of Crimson Tide players in Los Angeles? The Rams are already plagued with southern school talent from places like Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Wake Forest, LSU, and Miami, to name a few.
It's something that must get talked about, especially considering how the SEC has directly impacted Super Bowls in recent years.
