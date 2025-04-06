The Rams Should Draft Jalen Milroe if He Falls in Draft
There's no way to mince words. Jalen Milroe is a player who needs a lot of work. There also might be a gem underneath all the football rock the Rams will have to dig through. Considering his upside, if Milroe falls to day three, the Rams should draft him.
To Milroe's credit, he has had zero stability from his coaching staff since at least high school. His first offensive coordinator at Alabama, Bill O'Brien, told him he shouldn't play quarterback according to Milroe.
His second offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees was let go after one season once head coach Nick Saban retired. His third offensive coordinator was supposed to be Ryan Grubb as Grubb was supposed to follow new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama. That was until Grubb got the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator job.
Grubb was replaced by Nick Sheridan, who did such a good job, DeBoer decided to replace him with Grubb for the 2025 season.
Despite all that, Milroe won 21 career games, he ended Georgia's near two year undefeated streak by defeating the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, he then beat Georgia again in 2024 in Tuscaloosa, and if he had a center that could properly snap the football, he would have led Alabama over Michigan in the 2024 Rose Bowl and played for a National Championship.
Milroe has a lot to work on as a quarterback. Reading coverages, making smart decisions with quickness, playing from under center, playing at the NFL level, and so on. Milroe is also very fast, very shifty, and would be a perfect "Taysom Hill" type of player for Sean McVay's offense.
By turning him into the Rams own version of Taysom Hill, except they would likely list him as a running back instead of a tight end, the Rams could keep Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup and Stetson Bennett as emergency QB3, while Milroe could be put in designed packages that could utilize his legs and, to an extent, his arm.
QB designed runs, RPOs, read action. Milroe opens up several possibilities, especially out of the pistol. The Rams had red zone issues in 2024. What about Milroe running through holes towards the endzone?
Milroe would also have the time to grow as a passer and a quarterback in practice. The Rams have a documented history of improving quarterback play with success involving different styles of passers.
Considering the value of a day three pick, the potential upside of Milroe, and the creativity of the Rams, it would be a perfect pick.
