NFL Mock Draft: All-Pro Potential Too Much To Ignore
The Los Angeles Rams don't have a timeline for their future at the quarterback position. They were able to retain Matthew Stafford, which will work out amazingly for them as he puts them in a prime position to compete for another Super Bowl.
As of late, the notion of the Rams drafting a quarterback in the first round has become more and more common in mock drafts. These speculations were further validated once the NFL invited Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart to attend the NFL draft in person, meaning they don't believe they'd make it out of the first round.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a mock draft where he attempts to predict how the draft will play out in less than a week. For the Rams, he predicts they won't pass up on an opportunity to draft Milroe.
"Made a change here. Originally had Notre Dame quarterback Benjamin Morrison. Because of the hip injury -- and the uncertainty that comes with it -- I'm making a drastic change to Milroe. Why? Because I want to finally see a premier athlete at the quarterback position in a Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay based system. It won't be easy to summon it in the NFL, but Milroe has All-Pro potential", said Trapasso.
Lance Zierlein wrote Milroe's NFL draft profile and it states,
"Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket. A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field.
He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels. He can get through his reads when he’s confident and feels protected but becomes predictable and easier for defenses to manipulate when he’s rattled.
He’s built like a Will linebacker, runs like a receiver and is a threat to hit the home run on called runs and scrambles. Milroe was a much better deep-ball passer in 2023, but his 2024 regression makes it harder to project success from the pocket at a high enough rate to become a capable NFL starter. A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn’t make it as a starter, it’s incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays".
Milroe would be a perfect fit for the Rams if he worked out for them. Under Sean McVay, they'd be able to wreak havoc across the league with his athleticism and McVay's creative playcalling. I'd like it if they traded up for him in the second round to get him, but if they felt like he wouldn't be available, it's a worthy gamble on someone who could be the next big name in the NFL.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you will never miss another breaking news story again.
Also you can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.