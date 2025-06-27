Would Jalen Ramsey Join Rams Crosstown Rivals?
Jalen Ramsey remains a member of the Miami Dolphins but that could come to an end within the next 30 days as the Dolphins have the financial ability to move him and in a recent report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, he stated the Chargers could be in play for Ramsey.
"I think Pittsburgh checked in," reported ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. "I'm not so sure that Pittsburgh's going to be the destination. In fact, if I had to guess, I would say Pittsburgh would not be the likely destination. I think when you're trying to figure out a home for Jalen Ramsey, two teams that make sense and we'll see how it plays out, would both be in Los Angeles, be it the Chargers or the Rams.
Ramsey has remained in Los Angeles, holding private workouts as he remains away from the Dolphins.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin broke down the realities revolving around Ramsey's potential trade to the Chargers.
"Why it makes sense: Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have basically been broadcasting the cornerback's trade availability for weeks, anticipating a breakup less than one year after the two sides struck a lucrative contract extension," wrote Benjamin.
"And early indications are Ramsey would prefer to land in Los Angeles. A reunion with the Rams makes sense given their title aspirations and secondary needs, but the Chargers were reportedly close to swinging a major deal for Metcalf earlier this offseason, so they could be even more primed to part with real draft capital, this time to shore up the back end of Jesse Minter's defense. They've still got north of $25 million in 2025 salary cap space."
"Potential holdups: It's clear someone in the Ramsey trade sweepstakes is being stingy, be it Ramsey or the Dolphins or potential suitors, probably because of the financial toll attached to an aging, though accomplished, cover man. And the Chargers have ultimately settled for more team-friendly gambles this offseason, leaving their Los Angeles counterparts, the Rams, as legitimate competition in trade talks."
The Chargers have multiple reasons to make this move, including more than enough cap space, not having a massive contract extension due outside of Rashawn Slater's for the next offseason, and they already have a CB1 in Tarheeb Still, meaning Ramsey doesn't have to bear all the responsibility in the defensive back room.
Ramsey has a relationship with Chargers captain and All-Pro safety Derwin James, plus his inclusion would allow James to play closer to the line of scrimmage.
Truthfully, though, Miami may be hesitant to pull off this move. Chris Grier has received heat for selecting Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert but that's nothing compared to heat he may face for giving the number one scoring defense in the NFL a lockdown cornerback.
Also, considering Miami loves to pass the football, the Dolphins would be handing over a player who would complete one of, if not the best, defensive back rooms in football, who has inside knowledge of the Dolphins' offense.
It's a tricky situation, especially with a general manager in Miami who is on the hottest of hot seats.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to talk Ramsey and the Chargers.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE