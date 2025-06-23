Dolphins Star Pushing to Keep Rams' Target Jalen Ramsey
While it's still a likelihood that the Miami Dolphins say goodbye to Jalen Ramsey, the face of their franchise isn't ready to say goodbye to the All-Pro cornerback yet.
Tyreek Hill is the most vocal and notable player on the Dolphins, so when he says something, people tune in, and Hill is making his thoughts known about his teammate.
Hill said at Fanatics Fest that he is going to visit with Ramsey in an attempt to persuade him to work out whatever he needs to work out with the Dolphins to stay in Miami.
“I’m going to hang out with Ramsey,” Hill said. “I’m going to get him back, full-court press, I’m getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey. I don’t care what they say — it’s tampering, whatever, we need Ramsey. He’s a dog. He’s one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too, though. That’s what he doesn’t get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man.”
While that's nice and all, this isn't a couple that broke up due to someone not doing the dishes. A pow wow won't fix the situation because it's not about feelings, it's about money, and Miami needs to free up money quickly, partly because they spent so much money on offense after extending Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jaylen Waddle.
The Dolphins also attempted to go after Jaire Alexander, indicating they're ready to move on. Ramsey in the meantime, has been hanging out in Los Angeles.
Sean McVay spoke about Ramsey at minicamp.
"Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred," McVay said on Tuesday. "Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring."
McVay has continually maintained the Rams' position regarding interest in Ramsey since week one of OTAs when he said this.
"Here's what I would say. There's not a whole lot that I have to offer. There are a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you're talking about the caliber of the player, the compensation that they're looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he's actually do? Obviously, we love Jalen. We know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able todo if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven't closed the door on that, but there hasn't been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regard to some of the communication and so we'll see if that changes. These things can happen quickly, but it's really same as what it was a couple weeks ago.”
It appears the Rams' last communication with the Dolphins regarding Ramsey occurred during the 2025 NFL Draft.
