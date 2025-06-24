Why Analyst Believes Jalen Ramsey Fits Better in Chargers Defense
Could this be the week that the Dolphins finally trade Jalen Ramsey to another NFL club? The list of potential suitors seems limited to Western Pennsylvania and Southern California.
Insider Adam Schefter said last week that Ramsey prefers a destination on the West Coast and specifically mentioned the Rams and Chargers. If that’s the case, which SoFi Stadium team is the best fit for the seven-time Pro Bowler? Mark Schlereth believes it’s the Chargers.
“Anthony Weaver in Miami, where he is the defensive coordinator,” Schlereth said Monday on Breakfast Ball, “moved (Ramsey) into a situation where he was playing in the slot, he was playing nickel, he was playing dime, he was playing all over the football field.”
A three-time Super Bowl winner and current FOX color commentator, Schlereth asked whether Ramsey is ready to settle down into more of a traditional role, lockdown cornerback.
“Does he look at that now going, ‘Hey, hindsight being 20/20, that was fun but that takes me off the list of elite-level corners, and I want to go back to just playing corner,’?” Schlereth asked.
“So, the Chargers make more sense because they've got Derwin James, who does play nickel, dime; he likes playing as a safety. He does rotate all through there. So, that might move him back to just a shutdown outside corner.”
It’s an intriguing thought for the Chargers, who are loaded with former first-round draft picks. Ramsey would join a roster that already includes nine other former first-rounders: James, quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Mike Williams, offensive linemen Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, Zion Johnson and Mekhi Becton, edge rusher Khalil Mack and running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton.
No wonder the Chargers are a popular pick to topple the Chiefs in the AFC West, even without Ramsey. But the Rams are a popular pick to not only win their division, but also topple the Super Bowl champion Eagles in the NFC.
If they were to play this week, the Rams would figure to start Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams at cornerback, and Quentin Lake in their nickel package. Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes would come off the bench. None of them have the pedigree of Ramsey.
But there’s a reason Les Snead and Sean McVay traded Ramsey to the Dolphins before the 2023 season. Insider Albert Breer said last week he believes the larger Rams philosophy is to prioritize certain positions above others, pointing to recent history showing their ability to win with more resources invested in areas other than cornerback.
The answer to whether they continue to subscribe to that philosophy figures to surface before training camp, when Ramsey learns his next NFL destination.
