Will Potential Rams Target Jalen Ramsey Switch Positions?
There is this lingering question surrounding former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. That question is about what position he'll play once he gets traded from the Miami Dolphins.
There has been a suggestion that due his age, the structure of modern offenses and the construction of modern defenses, it would be more advantageous if Ramsey transitioned from corner to safety.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer touched on this briefly.
"On Jalen Ramsey, I’m really, really intrigued by the possibility he converts to safety in the next year or two." Wrote Breer. "I think he could be another Charles Woodson or Rod Woodson in that regard, where the switch extends his career into his mid-30s."
Charles Woodson transitioned to safety towards the end of his career in Green Bay. After making the switch during his 15th NFL season, Woodson went on to play three more years, returning to the Oakland Raiders.
Woodson won a AFC Defensive Player of the Month award in his 18th and final season.
Rod Woodson. A Pittsburgh Steeler legend, Woodson made the transition to safety when he joined the Baltimore Ravens as the team already had Chris McAllister and Duane Starks. As a member of the 2000 Bullies of Baltimore defense, Woodson won Super Bowl XXXV as the team held the New York Giants to zero offensive points, and the Giants' only score came off a kickoff return.
The Rams are no stranger to the concept of a Hall of Fame-caliber corner joining the team and transitioning to safety. In 2001, the Rams made a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to bring future Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams to St. Louis.
Williams made the move to free safety and helped the team make Super Bowl XXXVI that season. During the playoffs, Williams picked off Brett Favre twice, taking both interceptions to the house in a blowout win over Green Bay and then in the NFC title game, Williams secured the game sealing interception off Donovan McNabb.
Williams played four seasons for the Rams before retiring, being named an All-Pro in 2001, a Pro Bowler in 2001 and 2003, plus the only year the Rams missed the playoffs with Williams on the roster was 2002, the year he played six games before going on injured reserve.
Not a bad idea for Ramsey, especially if he wants to age gracefully in a changing league.
