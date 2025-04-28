Sean McVay Provides Update on Rams' Pursuit of Jalen Ramsey
The Los Angeles Rams were a team immediately linked to the Miami Dolphins when they announced they were actively looking for trade partners for veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The last time Ramsey was in Los Angeles, the Rams won a Super Bowl, and with a need at the position, it made sense for the two to reunite in the midst of another Rams window of Super Bowl contention.
Now that the NFL draft is over, the Rams didn't do anything to address their need in the secondary with any of their draft picks. Their selections of Josaiah Stewart and Chris Paul Jr. will help with securing the middle of the field, but what they needed was a playmaker on the boundary, and they didn't take one despite multiple instances of one being available.
They had an opportunity to use their first-round pick on a defensive back, but they opted to trade out of the first round entirely in exchange for the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick next year and their second-round pick this year. They used that second-rounder on Terrance Ferguson, and with two first-round picks next year, they're one of the most intriguing teams for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Their not taking a defensive back, despite that being one of their most glaring needs, may indicate an interest in them trading for Ramsey now that the draft is over with. Sean McVay recently sounded off in a press conference on what the chances are that they trade for Ramsey.
"I think we're still getting through that process. A part of getting through the draft is also when it actually officially ends, and then going through the undrafted free agent process. Like we talked about, there are still a lot of layers, contracts, compensation, and different things like that.
"There is a tremendous amount of appreciation that we have for Jalen, the time that we spent...There’s a lot of familiarity, but we're probably in the same position when we talked about it the other day, just because there are some things that we still need to take care of to be able to truly get through the draft from the totality of it all".
While there certainly is interest from McVay and the Rams, it seems like they're too occupied with their incoming rookies to worry about a veteran cornerback. Their new philosophy on drafting indicates they'll be looking to build their team through the draft. Yet, who knows, McVay would execute a trade for Ramsey if he thought it would better their chances to win a Super Bowl now.
