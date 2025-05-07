Should the Rams Consider Signing Former All-Pro Safety?
Justin Simmons, a four-time second-team All-Pro and Denver Broncos legend, is without an NFL home as he's set to turn 32 this season.
The Rams continue to show interest to acquire Jalen Ramsey but if talks fail, could they attempt to go after a veteran on a team-friendly deal?
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked about Simmons status and had this to say.
"He will be turning 32 in November and is headed into his 10th season." Wrote Breer. "He’s still a good player who can serve in a real role for whatever team signs him. Atlanta’s safety tandem of Simmons and Jessie Bates III was seen as the strength of its roster. So even if you’re accounting for a natural step back because of age, you still have a really good player."
"After that, you have to consider that the market for older players can take a little longer to develop, and this time of year teams want to get an extended look at players they’re developing or they just drafted."
"It would make sense, in time, to go to another Vic Fangio–influenced defense. Maybe even the one coached by Fangio himself."
Simmons has been linked to the Eagles, personally expressing interest in joining the team. Something that has been backed by the media.
"He wants to come to Philadelphia," NFL Media's Brian Baldinger said of Simmons this week. "He wants to be there. ... Just find him a house in South Jersey. He's gonna be here."
However, the Eagles may stay away from him given what happened with Kevin Byard. His age might be an issue.
The Rams need another safety, and Simmons understands the defense. In 2024, he played in RaheemMorris' defense with Atlanta and while his age did show, that would get neutralized by the Rams' daunting pass rush, something the Falcons did not have. (The Falcons drafted two EDGE players in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft)
Simmons would not only be familiar with the scheme, he would have a familiar face in the locker room in Nate Landman.
Should the Rams go after Simmons? Only if the money is right.
