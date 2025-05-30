Rams Listed As Logical Landing Spots for Multiple Players
The Los Angeles Rams have done a lot of work in the off-season to bounce back from losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles. In a lot of ways, the Rams approached their off-season intending to bridge the gap between them and the Eagles.
Though they traded away their first-round pick this year, they still added plenty of weapons in the draft and rookies to look forward to for next season. Rookies like Jarquez Hunter have the possibility of becoming the next young star to emerge in Los Angeles.
Yet, there still remain moves that the Rams could make in order to improve their roster. Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released an article talking about some players likely to be moved after June 1st. The Rams were listed as potential landing spots for both Jalen Ramsey and Will Levis.
Ramsey has been linked to the Rams before, he will most likely be playing for a different team than the Miami Dolphins in 2025. He is an amazing fit, as not only is he familiar with the Rams organization, but he fills a position of need for the Rams.
The Rams are missing a lockdown corner on their roster, and while their defense should be better as a whole next season, they lack a player in their backfield who prevents other teams from airing the ball out on the Rams.
Ramsey is past his prime, but he would still be the most talented cornerback on the Rams roster. If he helped the Rams win another Super Bowl, he would become a Rams legend and an all-time great player.
Levis isn't pleased with his situation with the Tennessee Titans, Cam Ward is their new franchise quarterback, and he won't get another opportunity to prove himself to them. That leaves him with no future with the Titans, and if he wants to be a starting quarterback again, it'll have to be with another team.
I've brought up his name in reference to the Rams before, but now I don't think it'd be a good idea to trade for him. If the Rams traded for Levis, that would mean they'd have to commit to him as their long-term option after Stafford has retired.
He's shown flashes of his big arm on the field before, but I'd prefer the Rams draft a rookie quarterback next year and stick with a player from the beginning instead of hoping Levis benefits from a change of scenery and develops further as a player.
