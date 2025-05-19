What Will Jarquez Hunter's Role in the Rams’ Offense Be?
The Los Angeles Rams used a fourth-round pick on running back Jarquez Hunter, despite already having a starting running back and using a second-round pick last year on Blake Corum. Could this be insight into how the Rams expect their running back room to look next season?
Kyren Williams is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the Rams are in the midst of their Super Bowl window. It's possible that they aren't willing to dish out a huge contract on a running back who deserves the money but isn't a position they need to prioritize.
With that in mind, there's an argument to be made that Hunter should be taking snaps away from Corum. Corum has a similar play style to Williams, in a physical running back who picks up speed running downhill and is hard to bring down off one tackle.
However, Hunter deviates significantly as he's a bit smaller but makes up for it with his agility and shiftiness. He's not a bruiser who can run through tackles, but he will be able to show off his juke moves and quick bursts of speed whenever he's given the ball.
Mike Clay is a sports writer for ESPN, and he wrote an article where he places every running back on a tier list based on what their role could be on their teams next year. For Hunter, he doesn't think he'll see the field a lot in his rookie year.
"Hunter ranked in the top 11 in the FBS in both yards after contact per carry (4.1) and forced missed tackles (65) last season. He didn't stand out as a receiver, though, so he could be limited to a two-down (and returner) role in the pros. Hunter will open his career behind feature back Kyren Williams, battling second-year man Blake Corum for primary backup duties".
Sean McVay knows the difficulties and intricacies of what it takes to be a head coach in the NFL, and this will be another tough decision for him to make. Whoever gets the nod as the Rams' backup running back will develop more than the other, so it becomes a question of who the Rams want to prioritize.
