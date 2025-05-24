Rams Listed As Best Fit for Jalen Ramsey
The Los Angeles Rams' expectations for next season should be for them to bring another Super Bowl ring to the city of Los Angeles. They've surrounded Matthew Stafford with a competent enough roster and new weapons to exploit defenses with, they still have Sean McVay as their head coach, and as long as they stay healthy, they should be one of the biggest contenders in the NFC.
One of the things they're missing from their 2021 roster that ended up winning the Super Bowl is a star cornerback they can depend upon to lock down opposing wide receivers. Jalen Ramsey was their lockdown corner, but he has not been on the team since 2022.
The team the Rams traded him to was the Miami Dolphins, and he has not played up to expectations since he's been on their team. Now, he's involved in trade rumors due to his age and declining play on the field.
The Rams are an obvious trade destination for him, as they have a need at the position and would give them another chance to win a Super Bowl with Ramsey. The biggest thing prohibiting them from pulling this trade off is that they lack the assets necessary to give to the Dolphins.
They have two first-round picks next year, but a first-round pick is too much to give up for a player who's beyond his prime. Brad Crawford is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published an article stating ideal trade destinations for Ramsey and the Rams were listed as one of them.
"Like the Cardinals, the Rams need a cornerback and Ramsey checks every box for a franchise that already knowns his talent level and impact. Los Angeles traded for Ramsey in 2019 and two years later, he played an integral role on the 2021 squad that won Super Bowl LVI. The Dolphins acquired him in 2023 from the Rams in a trade that was financially-motivated".
The Rams acquired him in a trade, traded him away, and now have an opportunity to trade for him once again. This would give him an intriguing history with the Rams, and if they were to win another Super Bowl with him, it would undoubtedly make him a Rams legend.
