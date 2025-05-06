Have the Rams Closed the Gap on the Eagles?
The Los Angeles Rams have made significant changes to their roster through free agency and the draft, making them potentially one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC next season. Will it be enough to compete with the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles?
Despite some analysts predicting the Rams won't even make the playoffs next season, they gave the Eagles their hardest fight in the playoffs, and that was before they added offensive weapons like Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson.
The Rams are in the middle of a window of Super Bowl contention, there's no way they don't make the playoffs. A way to see if the Rams have begun bridging the gap between them and the Eagles is to look at their divisional opponents and see how their fiercest competition has improved.
The Rams prevail in that category, as despite not making a selection in the first round, they clearly won the NFL draft in the NFC West. The Eagles may have also had the best draft in the NFC East, but I believe the Washington Commanders are closer to the Eagles than any team in the NFC West is to the Rams.
NFL teams look wildly different on a year-to-year basis, and this couldn't be more true for the Eagles and Rams. For the Eagles, they lost a handful of players who were key to their defensive dominance all throughout last season.
For the Rams, they also lost key contributors on both sides of the ball, but they more than made up for it in the draft and free agency. To be fair, so did the Eagles, but the Rams' rookies have more capacity to be impactful right out of the gate as opposed to the Eagles' rookie class.
Though I'd like to believe the Rams have closed the gap and will succeed the Eagles as the next NFC Super Bowl champion, the Eagles have done everything right to build off of their momentous season. It's hard to say the Rams have bridged the gap when I've yet to see their new look offense on the field.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another insight on the 2025 Rams!
Please then let us know your thoughts and feelings on the 2025 Rams when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.