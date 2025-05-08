A Familiar Face Poaches Another Rams Personnel Member
The Rams are owed restitution for the number of people James Gladstone and Liam Coen have tried to or successfully have plucked from Los Angeles.
It's time to start calling the Jacksonville Jaguars the Rams East as they are operating with the same lethal efficiency of Les Snead with Gladstone's emulating Les Snead's "f them picks" mentality with his first major draft move, trading up for Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
Snead will be the first to tell you that his strength as Rams general manager comes from the people around him and thus Gladstone is looking to build his wall of trusted voices. After poaching Rams executive Brian Xanders this week after acquiring Jake Temme, the Jaguars' senior vice president of football analytics from the Rams earlier in the offseason, Gladstone secured another Rams in the front office.
According to Neil Stratton, Gladstone poached another Ram. This time, they are hiring Los Angeles scout Brian Hill as their new Director of College Scouting.
"The Los Angeles-to-Jacksonville Express rolls on as Brian Hill is the new Director of College Scouting in Jax, per the Jaguars website," Stratton said.
"Hill won a BART List Award in 2023 for excellence in scouting & helped the #Rams win the Best Draft Award for their work in the 2024 draft. Was promoted to National Scout by Rams in March."
Gladstone is playing catch-up after being the last general manager to be hired. Within less than a week, Gladstone was hired, attended his introductory press conference, and then attended the NFL Combine.
Gladstone has a clear vision for his franchise and now has the time to set up the pillars of his administration.
Les Snead spoke on Gladstone following his selection of Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“It definitely was fun to watch, because [Jaguars General Manager] James [Gladstone] was here, from afar. I call it ‘attack the aggressive’. Obviously, they had a lot of passion for that player. We didn't discuss a lot leading up to the draft. [It was a] surprise for me. I can't say...”
“Here’s what I can say. James always had an affinity for Mr. [Colorado WR/CB Travis] Hunter. I didn't ever think it was realistic for him though. I do know there was a moment in the last couple weeks where he was really asking... I was connecting him with a good friend of mine that knows Mr. Hunter well and I'm like, ‘James, what are you doing? Why were we wasting time?’ I had a little inkling that maybe something was up.”
