Rams' NFC Foe Suffers Damaging Departure During OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams have had bad blood with the Detroit Lions since former Rams' executive Brad Holmes made a massive move as Lions' general manager, granting Matthew Stafford's wish for a new pasture, trading Stafford to Los Angeles for Jared Goff and other compensation.
While Goff owns two wins over the Rams since the trade, including in the 2023 NFC Wild Card to give the team their first playoff win since the 90s, Stafford has the Super Bowl trophy to declare the Rams the winner of that trade.
The Lions could've reversed that result after going 15-2 in the regular season to clinch the number one seed but after wild offensive play calling by Ben Johnson, arid throws by Goff, and a defense stripped by injuries being exploited, the Lions were one and done in the postseason, losing to the Washington Commanders.
To make things worse, both Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn left Detroit for head coaching jobs and now their All-Pro center Frank Ragnow has stunningly announced his retirement.
"These past couple of months have been very trying as I've come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow posted to Instagram. "I've tried to convince myself that I'm feeling good but I'm not and it's time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't.
"I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can't emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."
Ragnow has a well-documented injury history with serious toe injuries. In 2021, he missed 13 games with what he called "the most severe degree of turf toe." He then had another injury to the same toe early in the 2022 season, often playing through the pain.
Ragnow's departure leaves a massive hole within the Lions' offense. Not only was he the tip of the spear on run plays, his abilities as a signal caller took responsibilities off Jared Goff's plate. This could be the advantage the Rams were looking for in the hotly contested NFC, as the Lions are expected to move rookie Tate Ratledge, a guard from Georgia, to center.
