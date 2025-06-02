Three Questions for Rams Matthew Stafford Entering 2025
Matthew Stafford is back, and after watching him at OTAs, he's ready to shine with a body that has looked relaxed and primed for another massive season.
However, if Stafford wishes to win another Super Bowl, he must provide the answers to these three questions.
1. How well will he play with Davante Adams?
Stafford spoke about Adams after OTAs.
“I think the first thing I've been really impressed with his willingness to share, his openness and his refreshing humility in terms of being coached but then being able to offer his insight. It's fun to be able to listen to...he and Matthew have a dialogue of their accumulated experiences and getting on the same page for how they want to be able to do things."
"But he's been great. Similar to what I was just saying about Terrence, but he's been great in the meetings, incredibly detail-oriented. You can see how smart he is. There are a couple things that are new in terms of the vernacular, but a lot of this stuff is same as or maybe just a couple subtle tweaks. But his ability be able to learn, his ability to be able to listen and then ultimately lead has been a big factor.”
2. Will Stafford take more deep shots in 2025?
The deep ball is dying in the NFL. Modern defenses have exterminated the concept of the one on one deep pass. With that being said, after current offenses seem to need to go back to the 90s in order to launch one off play action, will Stafford use his ability to operate a play action play from under center to give his guys a chance and if so, will he continue to be accurate as the season goes on?
3. How well of a ball distributor will he be?
Stafford, for most of his career has been more gunslinger than point guard and while he will dish the ball around, there's always been that one receiver that gets the Lion's share of targets. Whether that be Calvin Johnson, Kenny Golladay, Cooper Kupp, or Puka Nacua.
Now, Stafford has players who all want the ball. Nacua, Adams, Tutu Atwell (on a one year deal), Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson (rookie), and more. Will Stafford be able to keep everyone happy while maintaining a successful output? If he can, start measuring ring sizes.
