New Rams Cornerback Jaylen Watson Has Hit the Ground Running

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams held introductory press conferences for their two newest additions in cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

McDuffie and Watson , who have come from the Kansas City Chiefs, are both two-time Super Bowl champions who look to parlay their massive paydays into their third championship and fourth Super Bowl trip in five years.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with safety Jaden Hicks (21) after a play against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For the Rams , they hope both players will make up for the deficiencies of last season, as the franchise attempts to make the most out of Matthew Stafford's final years in the NFL.

Watch Jaylen Watson's Introductory Press Conference Below

"That's the best feeling ever," stated Watson on coming to the Rams with McDuffie. "It's not just any teammate but it's one of my closest teammates."

Watson's Blessed

Watson was more than happy to be a member of the Rams, especially making the journey with McDuffie. As a physical cornerback, the Rams hope Watson will be the key in their attempt to stop some of the bigger-bodied wide receivers in the league, especially in the NFC.

However, it's clear that Watson's true value comes in his humility, desire to win, and his desire to be an excellent teammate. The journey to the Rams for Watson is not one for the faint of heart.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) tries to outrun Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

When asked, Watson told a hilarious story about when he was a collegiate player, he had to get a job to make ends meet. He would work and Wendy's alongside his mom, and despite the reporter posing the question as the Rams being his second best job compared to working with a close and beloved family member, Watson joked about the truth behind the situation.

Watson would state that his mom would discilpline him on the job and that the tag of mom did not come off in the work place. Watson would then speak about being fustrated and then having to go home with him mom. In the hilarious tale, Watson displayed the authenticity that has set him up to be a contributor for the long term.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with Trent McDuffie (22) after recovering a muffed punt against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, Watson plays for the name on the front of the jersey so he can pay proper respect to the name on his back. He loves being part of a team, he loves to compete, and he loves to represent on the biggest of stages.

His work ethic, overall mindset, and personal passions were put on display and it's clear he's a natural born Ram.