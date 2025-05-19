The Rams' Schedule Has Several Intriguing Aspects
The Los Angeles Rams' schedule this upcoming season has many intriguing aspects, from rematches to rivalries. Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com analyzed the Rams' schedule this season.
"The Rams have an interesting (and potentially taxing) wrinkle in their fall schedule, with all four of their games against the AFC South -- including a trip to Tennessee and a date with the Jags at Wembley -- occurring before their Week 8 bye. Sprinkled in between those interconference contests are three juicy matchups: a Thursday night showdown with San Francisco and circle-your-calendar affairs at Philadelphia and at Baltimore. (Yep, that’s a lot of travel for Sean McVay’s crew to begin the season," Bhanpuri said.
"Although the Rams’ head man has won three straight against the Niners, he’s just 8-15 lifetime (including playoffs) against John Harbaugh, Kyle Shanahan, and Nick Sirianni. He’s actually never beaten Sirianni head-to-head, sporting an 0-3 record against the reigning Super Bowl-winning coach. ... So perhaps we won’t be the only ones who have Week 3 highlighted."
Bhanpuri believes the Rams have opportunities to be successful after the bye week, as their schedule sets up nicely.
"The NFC West competition doesn’t really get going for the Rams until the second half of the season, with five of their six division games coming after Week 9 -- including both legs against Seattle. As if these two intra-division games weren't tough enough, the timing of these two meetings with the ‘Hawks that could really pose a problem: Game 1 (home) immediately follows a trip to San Francisco, while Game 2 (at Seattle) hits just four days after L.A. hosts Detroit. Not ideal. Still, even if McVay’s squad gets off to another slow start and winds up on the wrong side of those early-season monster matchups, they'll still have prime opportunities to re-enter the race when November arrives,"
Bhanpuri said.
The Rams have faced the Detroit Lions more often since the two teams completed one of the best trades in league history. This time, the matchup will be in Los Angeles.
"Over the last two seasons, the Lions and Rams rank first and second, respectively, in regular-season wins from Week 10 on. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the next iteration of the Gofford Bowl will take place firmly during the campaign’s final quarter -- in the choice afternoon time slot with the G.O.A.T. on the call," Bhanpuri said.
