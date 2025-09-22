Evaluating Rams Week 3 Keys in Loss to Eagles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Philadelphia Eagles in week three action, I named five keys to the game. Let's see what happened.
1. Stop Saquon Barkley at all costs
The Rams did stop Barkley, holding him to 18 carries for 46 yards. That is Barkley's lowest total single game yardage ever as a member of the Eagles. It worked as the Eagles fell to a massive deficit but after settling for field goals instead of scoring touchdowns, the Eagles went to the air to find their success. Even with a passing tempo, the Rams kept Barkley grounded.
2. Jalen Hurts must play from the pocket
Welp. He did and was still successful. Not that surprising considering he's one of the best ball distributors in the NFL that even when you take the ability for Hurts to hurt defenses via his legs, he was still able to effectively move the ball up-field.
The Rams put themselves the end the game of five different occasions in the final nine minutes of the game. That's good coaching.
3. Take the fight to the Philadelphia defense
Perhaps because the coaching staff of the Rams has to live with their decisions while I'm able to type behind a screen, I can say the Rams were too conservative and predictable on offense in the second half but we all saw that the offense was not the same after halftime.
The red zone issues are there but the Rams were the ones who were dictating the line of scrimmage. The Rams offense was running all over the Eagles defense but things didn't evolve enough to keep the Eagles on the backfoot.
4. Attack the flanks
The Rams did attempt to do that with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua receiving a combined 23 targets. The problem is that while Nacua made the most out of his, Adams really only made the most out of one. While every target is different, Adams was brought in to take this offense to the next level and it hasn't happened yet.
There doesn't need to be change. Just slight adjustments.
5. It's the Davante Adams show
As mentioned, Adams caught a brilliant 44 yard touchdown. Adams may have pushed off but it was a physical game both ways so no complaints there. The problem is that we never got an encore and if Adams could've secured a second score, the Rams likely are 3-0 right now.
