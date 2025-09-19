5 Keys to a Rams Victory Over Eagles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will return to Philadelphia this Sunday to take on the Eagles. If they wish to be victorious, here are five keys they will have to follow.
1. Stop Saquon Barkley at all costs
Obviously, this is way easier said than done but it's what the defense needs to do to stop this offense. Jalen hurts passing yards have been low to start the season and the Rams need to find out why. Is it because he can't effectively pass downfield or is it because he hasn't had to try?
The only way to find out is to stop Barkley. To stop him is to stop the Eagles. It's a shot to the entire offense's ego if Barkley isn't successful, so not only is it advantageous from a strategic standpoint, there are mental benefits as well.
2. Jalen Hurts must play from the pocket
If Hurts is forced to pass from the pocket, he still might hurt the defense but there's no doubt Hurts will end the Rams' ambitions of victory if he's allowed to freestyle and run over the secondary. Hurts power comes from his ability to distribute the football and then create his own offense if all distribution lanes are covered.
In a way, Hurts is the ultimate game manager in the most cavalier of ways.
3. Take the fight to the Philadelphia defense
In my humble opinion, there really is only one way to attack the Eagles' defense, and that's with a proper use of lighting and then a lot more lighting. The Eagles need to be bombarded with the pass.
If the Rams are able to find cracks within the defensive shell via the short pass, they can go no-huddle with a set series of plays that will force Jalen Carter to exhaust all his energy and once the Eagles commit to stopping the short pass, the Rams can attack in a variety of ways. If Carter's energy is spent chasing the quarterback, he won't have juice to stop the run.
4. Attack the flanks
There is a clear weakness to the Eagles defense and that's the outside corners. While the weakness isn't very weak, it will have to do. It's time for the McVay we saw against the Vikings in the regular season last year.
Tell Vic Fangio this. If you want to give us exotic looks to induce confusion and turnovers, we're gonna set up the outside screens and see how bad the corners really want to play.
The Rams can not sit back and let the Eagles' defense get comfortable. The ball must be out of Matthew Stafford's hands in three seconds, and while the passing patterns must be built on that policy, the screen pass to the outside is a great way to accomplish multiple goals in one swoop.
5. It's the Davante Adams show
Can the Rams scheme Adams open enough to throw the ball. Adams was the missing factor in the Rams' playoff loss so how do the Rams figure out how to get him open.
My opinion is a ton of motion to make the Eagles' defense overthink pre-snap looks.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE