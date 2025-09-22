Rams Hit Several Predicted High Marks Against Eagles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Earlier in the week, before the Los Angeles Rams played the Philadelphia Eagles, I made five predictions. Here's what happened.
1. Jared Verse and Byron Young record a sack
Yes, both men did record a sack on Saturday. That marks Verse's first on the season, something that had a strong chance of occurring due to the one on one matchups he saw on Sunday that he didn't see in the previous two weeks. Verse's sack also resulted in a fumble recovered by the Rams.
Byron Young sacked Jalen Hurts to force a fourth-quarter fourth down. The Eagles would fail to convert on the following play.
2. Nate Landman is on the end of a third straight turnover
He was. I predicted Landman would cause a fumble in the red zone. Not quite. Landman recovered the fumble forced by Jared Verse, setting the Rams up in their own red zone. They would score a touchdown on the following play.
3. The Rams stop the tush push at least once
They did not. While one was a clear false start by the Eagles, the others didn't, and once again, the play remains one of the most unstoppable in football.
4. Davante Adams has another spectacular day
My prediction: Adams has at least five catches for 110 yards and two scores. Adams would record three receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. While Adams had a spectacular 44-yard touchdown reception, the fact that he was held to two catches and 22 yards for the rest of the game isn't great, especially for how often he was targeted in the end zone.
5. Emmanuel Forbes has the final laugh
He would not. Forbes was having a decent enough game but once the game reached the fourth quarter, the Rams had exhausted virtually every trick they had, forcing them to either run a blitz of fake blitz that they've already shown or run standard coverage and hope the pass rushers would be able to get home.
The entire defense got picked apart and on the critical fourth quarter fourth down in the red zone, where if the Eagles didn't score, the Rams likely win, the Eagles went to DeVonta Smith, who was covered by Forbes, and the Heisman winner won.
