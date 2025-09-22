Ram Digest

Rams Hit Several Predicted High Marks Against Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams put in several stellar performances on Sunday

Brock Vierra

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs out of the tunnel for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs out of the tunnel for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Earlier in the week, before the Los Angeles Rams played the Philadelphia Eagles, I made five predictions. Here's what happened.

1. Jared Verse and Byron Young record a sack

Yes, both men did record a sack on Saturday. That marks Verse's first on the season, something that had a strong chance of occurring due to the one on one matchups he saw on Sunday that he didn't see in the previous two weeks. Verse's sack also resulted in a fumble recovered by the Rams.

Jared Verse
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Byron Young sacked Jalen Hurts to force a fourth-quarter fourth down. The Eagles would fail to convert on the following play.

2. Nate Landman is on the end of a third straight turnover

Nate Landman
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) recovers the fumble of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

He was. I predicted Landman would cause a fumble in the red zone. Not quite. Landman recovered the fumble forced by Jared Verse, setting the Rams up in their own red zone. They would score a touchdown on the following play.

3. The Rams stop the tush push at least once

They did not. While one was a clear false start by the Eagles, the others didn't, and once again, the play remains one of the most unstoppable in football.

4. Davante Adams has another spectacular day

Davante Adams
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

My prediction: Adams has at least five catches for 110 yards and two scores. Adams would record three receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. While Adams had a spectacular 44-yard touchdown reception, the fact that he was held to two catches and 22 yards for the rest of the game isn't great, especially for how often he was targeted in the end zone.

5. Emmanuel Forbes has the final laugh

He would not. Forbes was having a decent enough game but once the game reached the fourth quarter, the Rams had exhausted virtually every trick they had, forcing them to either run a blitz of fake blitz that they've already shown or run standard coverage and hope the pass rushers would be able to get home.

Emmanuel Forbes
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown catch past Los Angeles Rams Emmanuel Forbes (1) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The entire defense got picked apart and on the critical fourth quarter fourth down in the red zone, where if the Eagles didn't score, the Rams likely win, the Eagles went to DeVonta Smith, who was covered by Forbes, and the Heisman winner won.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.