3 Key Matchups for Rams vs. Titans
On paper, outsiders will look at a specific game, on paper, and assume it could be lopsided. The NFL doesn't always offer that, which is where the meaning of "any given Sunday" comes from. That is why the Los Angeles Rams are preparing for this weekend against the Tennessee Titans as a key road game early in the season ahead of a titanic battle in Philadelphia next week.
The Titans played a competitive game in their loss to the Denver Broncos, but will now host their home opener against a Rams team with championship aspirations coming off a tight, physical win a week ago. For Los Angeles, they must sustain a hot streak heading into Week 3, and these three key matchups will determine if that streak is there.
Los Angeles Rams interior OL vs. Tennessee Titans interior DL
This is one of my favorite matchups for this weekend because of the stoutness up front for the Titans. Jeffery Simmons is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league, and T'Vondre Sweat is one of the fastest-growing top nose tackles in the game, not to mention quality starter Sebastian Joseph-Day.
The key here will be Beaux Limmer, who is expected to start at left guard for the injured Steve Avila and had a steady showing in an interim display against the Houston Texans last week. Coleman Shelton and Kevin Dotson will also have their hands full against even front alignments.
Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward vs. Los Angeles Rams defense
Unfortunately, Ward has to face two great defenses in back-to-back weeks to start his NFL career, but as he continues to grow as a passer, that is a the matter of life at the next level. The only way is up for the rookie out of Miami (Fla.)
This is a well-coached Rams defense by coordinator Chris Shula, who offers an outstanding front seven that can not only get after the quarterback but also create different images of coverage shells out of unique alignments. For any rookie passer, that poses a challenge. If Los Angeles can force Ward into negative positions, it bodes well for this young defense.
Los Angeles Rams OLB Jared Verse vs. Tennessee Titans LT Dan Moore Jr.
Talk about a mismatch: Jared Verse is arguably the best young pass rusher in the sport, and after four pressures against the Texans, he'll have a great chance to add to that total against Titans free agent left tackle Dan Moore Jr.
Moore had a bad week against the Broncos with eight pressures allowed and two sacks. He did no favors for the Titans and Ward this past week, and will need to be at his best against Verse, a dynamic pass rusher with ample power, explosiveness, and a litany of rush moves to win when attacking the quarterback and the Titans' run defense off the edge.
