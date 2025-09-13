3 Rams Players to Watch Against Titans
A new week, a new opponent for the Los Angeles Rams as they head to the southeast to take on 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick quarterback Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. The Rams enter Sunday at 5.5-point favorites, an interesting number for a team expected to be in contention for a championship against another that bestowed the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this spring.
The Titans put up a valiant effort against the Denver Broncos in their season opener, but will now face a playoff-contending opponent stacked with talent on both sides of the ball. For the Rams to secure a 2-0 start, these three players will be the ones to watch on the roster this weekend, including a standout backup lineman with injuries upfront for Los Angeles.
Jared Verse, edge rusher
One of the best defenders on the field this weekend, Verse had a quiet but impactful performance against the Houston Texans with four pressures, including his last, where he went full-Aaron Donald by blowing past a triple-team late in the game. This weekend, he'll be up against left tackle Dan Moore Jr., who had a less-than-inspiring display against Denver.
According to Next Gen Stats, Moore allowed eight pressures and two sacks in his first start with the Titans, and now will face one of the best young pass rushers in Verse, a powerful player who can steamroll blockers with excessive speed-to-power at the point of attack. A big day from Verse could lead to a victory not far behind him.
Beuax Limmer, offensive lineman
The Rams are dealing with injuries to their starting guards, Steve Avila (ankle) and Kevin Dotson (ankle), which could put second-year player Limmer back in the lineup once more. The former Arkansas standout did just that in an interim display at both left and right guard against the Texans, and an admirable showing that should boost some confidence in Sean McVay and his trust in Limmer.
However, Limmer could be facing two incredibly talented players in Jeffrey Simmons and T'vondre Sweat, two of the top players on the Titans roster at the moment. A tall task, but one Limmer should be able to hold his own against.
Kamren Kinchens, safety
Cam Ward struggled against the Broncos in his NFL debut last week, completing just under 43 percent of his passes for only 112 yards. The results could improve against the Rams, but not by much. His reckless abandonment style as a passer could play a role for Los Angeles's secondary, including safety, Kinchens.
The former Miami Hurricane ball hawk did just that as a rookie and is expected to put up similar numbers in 2025. An opportunity for Kinchen's first interception is on the table this weekend, thanks to his football intelligence, lateral quickness, range, and ball skills, pairing nicely against Ward's play style.
