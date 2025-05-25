What Rams Would Love to See From Verse in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams got a ton of production out of their young draftees last season, as they hope to get more of the same from their 2025 NFL Draft class. One player from the 2024 class, however, has been one of the brightest young stars to watch ever since he found his groove. And his name is Jared Verse.
Verse had an excellent rookie campaign with the Rams, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year nod when the season was all said and done. He was a major part of the Rams climbing back to the top of the NFC West division, eventually claiming the division with a 10-7 record.
Going into his second season, the Rams should have higher expectations for Verse and his abilities. Last season, in 17 games played, Verse collected 66 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, earned 4.5 quarterback sacks, and had 12 stuffs. His presence on the field was one of the more feared for opposing offenses.
After seeing the way Verse carried his collegiate play into the NFL, one of the biggest areas that the Rams should be looking for Verse to improve in his his quarterback sack numbers. While 4.5 isn't bad for a rookie, knowing what Verse is capable of, it should be an expectation the franchise looks to see.
During his two seasons with Florida State, Verse showed that he has the ability to sack close to double-digit quarterbacks in a season. In back-to-back seasons, from 2022-2023, Verse had nine sacks and did so in fewer games than he had at the professional level.
However, this type of increase could be difficult to see given that the Rams have a ton of defensive ends capable of doing so. Listed as an SLB on ESPN's depth chart, his position may not be getting after quarterbacks, but rather focusing on stuffs and tackles for loss.
As previously stated, Verse had 12 stuffs as a rookie and 11 tackles for loss. The ability for improvement is there for Verse, and the Rams shouldn't settle for the floor that Verse has created for himself.
With the hopes of getting back to the NFL Playoffs as well as reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since their last victory, Verse's improvements will be a must to reach that.
