Rams Help NFL Films Win Sports Emmy Award
The Los Angeles Rams had a moment that continues to bring tears to the eyes of anyone who watched Jared Verse jump on the phone in the Rams' war room, welcoming his Florida State teammate after they were drafted within 24 hours of each other, with both men achieving a lifelong dream.
NFL Films with the Roku Channel, which captured, edited, and produced the moment for all to see, won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Edited Event Coverage.
After Fiske was drafted, Les Snead and Sean McVay shared their comments on the event.
“Alright, you know what, great night. Here's why it was great. It was really cool when we drafted (DT) Braden (Fiske) and we rushed (DE) Jared (Verse), stated Snead. "He was on his way. Stop sign, LA traffic, couldn't get here in time. So got on the call with Braden. We were hoping maybe Jared could make the call. Got on him with him. Long story short, no one told him, got him right up to the draft room and let him know that his teammate was going to be his teammate again and the emotion that Jared had, it was a very emotional moment. That was very cool. One of the cooler draft moments of my however many years (ofmy) career.”
“It was special because he's coming up in a hurry and (we) said, ‘Hey, we want you to welcome your new teammate, stated McVay. "And we had said it's Fiske, but I don't think he heard so then he gets on the phone and he realizes, this is my partner in crime that I've been doing a great job with and you can see the authentic relationship."
"When you guys see it, it was as authentic and cool of a moment as I've been a part of. Those two guys, one of the things that jumped off the tape was both of those guys in combination and the way that they were able to influence and affect games. It was really cool.”
Sneed then followed up to finish his thoughts.
“Yeah, if you’re ever bored go start to finish Florida State at Louisville, whatever ACC Championship game. Obviously, Florida State didn't have a QB. They may have been down to their third and it was just pure defense to win the ACC Championship, get their ring, get their trophy because it could have easily gone the other way. It would've been a season for naught had they lost it. So, if you're ever bored, watch those two players in that game. You'll come back and do a rerun.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on the emmy!
Please let us know your thoughts on the emmy when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE