Rams' Jared Verse Cracks Top-10 in Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams struck gold in the 2024 NFL Draft by taking Jared Verse. Verse has quickly become one of the best players on the Rams defense, and has already established a strong first impression to other franchises within the National Football League.
The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year looks to continue his 2024 success into the new season, as the Rams look to claim the NFC West division in back-to-back years. The task is tall, but the Rams have been to the promised land before, and once since they've gotten a taste, they want to return to the dance.
Luckily for the Rams, Verse is on the defensive side of the ball for their franchise rather than on an opposing line. Through 17 games last season, Verse collected 66 total tackles, 36 of which were solos, and sacked 4.5 quarterbacks. The 19th overall pick proved to be one of the best selections from last year's draft.
So much so that PFF has recognized Verse as one of the best edge defenders the NFL has to offer going into the 2025 campaign. In PFF's recent ranking of the 32 best edge defenders going into 2025, Rams' Verse placed eighth following his stellar season.
"Verse established himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass-rushers en route to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, finishing fourth in total pressures (77) and sixth in pass-rush win rate (19.6%)," Ryan Smith of PFF wrote.
"He also defended the run at a high level, earning an 81.0 PFF run-defense grade. Verse continued his strong play into the postseason, recording 12 pressures and two sacks across the Rams’ two playoff games."
The Rams' defense had its areas that needed to be improved last season, but going into the new year, the franchise has a ton of optimism surrounding it. Coming off a season in which they began well under .500, they ended up winning the division, and giving the Philadelphia Eagles a run for their money in the playoffs proves this team can do anything.
With Verse hopefully set to develop into a strong leader for the Rams franchise, he is a key player to watch on defense this season.
