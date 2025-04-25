Should Rams Add Veteran Za’Darius Smith in FA?
The Los Angeles Rams' free agency market is still on the table, as there are still some areas on both the offense and defense that could use some extra depth. While the 2025 NFL Draft has taken the attention of multiple front offices in the National Football League, sooner or later, they will turn back to professional free agency.
The Rams have added several new faces through professional free agency already. The big standouts have been wide receiver Davante Adams, Poona Ford, and Nate Landman, but there are still areas the franchise could bring in to help aid this young defense.
Last season, the Rams were able to shine on the defense with their young core. But, as we have learned over the years, the best defenses have a mixture of youngsters and veterans. That being said, there is one area of need that could be filled nicely by the addition of an experienced veteran.
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith was released by the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. Smith has a ton of experience that he would bring to Los Angeles, while also adding massive depth at the position that could still use some.
In his career, Smith has played in 140 regular season games and has recorded 333 total tackles, 220 solo tackles, and 69 quarterback sacks. While Smith didn't record as many total tackles when he transitioned to Detroit from the Cleveland Browns, he brought his A-game in the quarterback sack department.
While Smith is likely past his prime years, he is still a reliable option on any pro roster. Going into his age-33 season, the Rams found a function nicely with Smith on the roster. According to NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal, Smith is one of the top-end free agents still available.
"It was surprising to see the Lions give up on Smith after he continued to push the pocket, but he was still making a star’s salary. Now he can settle in as a plus role player," Rosenthal wrote.
If the Rams are looking for what Rosenthal describes as a "plus role player", they shouldn't look further than Smith should the opportunity arise.
