Rams' Jared Verse Sounds Off After Former Teammates' Retirement
This week, New York Jets quarterback and Florida State alum Jordan Travis announced his retirement after one year in the NFL due to medical issues regarding an injury sustained towards the end of the 2023 College Football season.
“On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn." Travis wrote in a statement. "I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I've been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.”
Travis' teammate with the Seminoles and current Los Angeles Rams defender Jared Verse took to social media in support of Travis.
"Not many people love the game of football the way you do." Wrote Verse. "Watching this chapter close hurts, but seeing the strength, heart, and grace you’ve shown through it all makes me even prouder to call you my brother. I’ll never get to sack you like I always dreamed, but I’ll always be in your corner. Love you, and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next."
Verse, Braden Fiske, and Keir Thomas were all teammates with Travis down at Florida State at one point.
Travis' season-ending injury ultimately led to a massive injustice for the Seminoles and luck for the Rams.
In 2023, the 13-0 ACC champion Florida State Seminoles were passed over in favor of the 12-1 SEC champion Alabama Crimson Tide for the last spot in the playoffs. Alabama went on to lose to the eventual National Champion Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl after a series of horrific plays by Alabama's Jalen Milore and Seth McLaughlin.
The justification for the decision was that Jordan Travis' season-ending injury, and there were concerns that his backup would lead to a decline in the quality of the Seminoles' performance.
They held Louisville, which averaged 33 points per game, to six in the ACC championship game, but in the end, it didn't matter. Verse and Fiske skipped Florida State's bowl game, and had they played in the playoffs, their skills would have been on display, and perhaps the Rams may not have been in position to select them.
Travis' career comes to a tragic end, but his story in football has not been written completely, not by a long shot.
