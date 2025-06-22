Rams' Jared Verse Listed Among Elite Company
The Los Angeles Rams may miss Aaron Donald's presence on the field, but they do not miss his production. One of the biggest reasons for that is the emergence of Jared Verse.
Since the Rams selected Verse in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Seminoles has been an unstoppable force.
As a result of his phenomenal play, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco top 100 list of NFL players.
Jared Verse, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the Rams only selection to the 2024 Pro Bowl is the first player to represent the franchise at number 54.
"Verse had 4.5 sacks as a rookie, but the pressure numbers show how dominant he can be as an edger player," wrote Prisco. "He did rack up a lot of them on his way to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He's also good in the run game. This could be his breakout sack season."
Prisco also named Verse as the ninth-best EDGE player in football. Myles Garrett (2)
, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (10)
, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt (11)
, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson (15)
, Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (26)
, Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (28)
, 49ers DE Nick Bosa (35)
, Texans DE Danielle Hunter (48)
rank ahead of Verse. The number is parentheses is each player's overall ranking in Prisco's top 100.
Verse wants to dominate in 2025 as he spoke about missed sacks last season.
"The biggest thing I realized was how many sacks—and not even just sacks but big plays—that I missed out on," said Verse. "Dropping in coverage, I could have done this; or rushing the pass, I could have done that. Even in the run game, a couple of times there were things where I’m a little too far inside, I’m a little too far outside, and I could have made a big impact play. So realizing that this really is a game of inches—whether it’s stopping the ball or actually just doing your job—there’s a couple of things I could’ve done better."
Verse is fine-tuning various aspects of his craft at an alarmingly quick rate. Verse is a dark horse for defensive player of the year, but trust, come week five, he'll be one of the favorites.
