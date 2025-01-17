BREAKING: Why Rams' Rookie Star Jared Verse 'Hates' Eagles Fans
Jared Verse has an infectious smile that can light up a room. Eagles fans found a way to dampen it. During the Rams and Eagles first matchup earlier this season, Verse was subjected to documented verbal abuse hurled by certain Eagles fans, leading to a hatred of the team and its supporters.
While it is unfair to generalize an entire fan base, many individuals who support the Eagles paint a bad picture of the entire fan base, a fan base that has been criticized by many as the worst in the NFL. Verse went on the record to Gary Klein of the LA Times saying “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. . . . When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.” Verse went on to say “I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em. It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”
To make matters worse, the Philadelphia Eagles recently had to ban a fan after he verbally abused two Green Bay Packers fans in attendance for the team's NFC Wild Card game, an incident caught on camera. While conversations and chirping are common with fans of different teams, the man's words and actions were so abhorrent that they made the rounds on social media.
On Sunday, it's personal for Verse, and whatever he needs to motivate him or send him to that dark place football players often need to go to on game day, will be welcomed by the players and the Rams organization. The team remembers the loss well as Saquon Barkley's 300+ yards from scrimmage intensified the actions of the fans at SoFi. For Verse, who is going up against the best tackle in the NFL in Lane Johnson, it's time to make an unforgettable statement.
The playoffs serve as the NFL's ultimate canvass to make an unforgettable statement. If the Rams are to advance to the NFC title game, they will need a big day from Verse but for the Florida State Seminole, satisfaction comes in different forms as quieting the "Linc" would be the ultimate personal prize.
