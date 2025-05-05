Rams' Jared Verse Shows Love to Place That Molded Him
Before Jared Verse was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, he was a promising first-round pick by the Rams. Before that, he was a standout defender at Florida State. However before he made his name in Tallahassee, he had to make his name known to college football and he did that at the University of Albany.
I heard about Verse back in 2021. On an awful Albany Great Danes team, Verse was putting up career numbers with 9.5 sacks. Verse would carry that number through Florida State as the late bloomer is now one of the most feared players in football after a spectacular rookie season with the Rams as one of their rare first-round picks in 2024.
However, Verse has not forgotten where he came from as he returned to Albany to watch his former team participate in their annual spring game before he prepares for his second NFL season.
“This is the most important thing; you gotta give back,” said Verse. “Being here, being able to see the young guys; they’re seniors now. [Them] being able to go out here and ball, being able to do their thing on the field is one of the most important things. I love it.”
“Without UAlbany, I wouldn’t have played college football; wouldn’t have been able to showcase what I could do at Florida State; wouldn’t even have been able to take that next step after high school ball, if it wasn’t for UAlbany, I wouldn’t be here.”
Albany head coach Jared Ambrose spoke about Verse and the character he possesses.
“When I transitioned into the head coaching role, Jared was one of the first people to text me, which I was awestruck by,” said Ambrose. “To have him show up, come into my office, talk about his rookie season and talk about the times I used to coach against him – it was awesome. He’s a huge supporter of our program, and I made sure he’s walkin’ outta here with a bag full of goodies, Albany football gear to wear.”
The Rams may have another Walter Payton Man of the Year on their hands. The Rams have one winner of the award, Andrew Whitworth in 2021.
