Opinion: The Rams Should Not Go After T.J. Watt
According to a recent report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, several teams have made calls to the Pittsburgh Steelers regarding the availability of All-Pro T.J. Watt as 2025 is the last year of Watt's deal, and he has yet to be offered an extension to his liking.
This is not the first time this has happened as the Steelers took a while before finalizing Watt's deal with both Watt and Ben Roethlisberger leaving money on the table to complete the deal. Considering the Steelers' decisions in the past and perhaps some poor feelings, some teams feel Watt could be in play.
So, should the Rams make a trade for Watt? No.
It's not financially feasible to acquire Watt. His cap hit for 2025 is $30.4 million, an amount that would put the Rams in the red. Plus, Watt would expect the Rams to offer him an extension, and in order to make the move work, the Rams would have to in order to add years onto his current deal, giving the franchise the ability to restructure his current deal to move his cap hit down the road.
Moving his cap hit onto a new deal, a deal that has average annual values that are far greater than the current deal he is on now, is a perfect way to mess up one's finances for years. Next offseason, the Rams are expected to either perform or heavily consider executing extensions for Puka Nacia, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Quentin Lake, Kyren Williams, and others.
Watt wants to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, a price the Rams simply can not afford, especially with Watt turning 31 this October.
While the finances should already be a deal breaker, it's the trade value as well that could be a bit much. Any offer would likely include a first round pick as well as Byron Young. Why Young?
Young is tradeable unlike Jared Verse, there's already been discussions that Young is a candidate to not get re-signed, and the Steelers love player trades considering they just acquired both Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith in what looks like a clear win for Pittsburgh.
T.J. Watt to the Los Angeles Rams. It is simply is unable to make happen.
