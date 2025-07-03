Khan's Steelers Extension Means Rams' Les Snead is Next
On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that after two seasons and three drafts, the team extended general manager Omar Khan, signing him to a three-year deal.
"I am excited to announce we have signed Omar to a new three-year contract," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades, and free agency. We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field."
Khan, who is in his 25th season with the Steelers, was hired as the team's General Manager in 2022," per the Steelers.com's Teresa Varley.
"I would like to thank Art Rooney II for his support," said Khan. "I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans."
This comes right after Khan engineered the trade for former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, acquiring Pro Bowler Jonnu Smith in the process while trading away Minkah Fitzpatrick, a player who has regressed in recent years.
Khan's extension means Les Snead's extension is imminent, as he has two years remaining on the extension he and Sean McVay signed after Super Bowl LVI.
In the following years since the Super Bowl, Snead cleared millions in cap space, accelerating the Rams' rebuild, limiting their issues to one offseason after a poor 2022. His ability to draft playmakers outside the first round has fueled two NFC titles and the franchise's second title.
It's not known at this time if the Rams will wait until next offseason or complete an extension during the season, especially since unlike Khan's contract, which is independent of Mike Tomlin's, Snead's and McVay's deals run concurrently and no one wants to see them separate anytime soon.
McVay himself has no intentions of leaving the Rams in the near future and the Rams 2025 roster may be their best ever, a testament to the work of Snead and his front office.
Snead has also developed several high-level executives, including Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and Jaguars GM James Gladstone.
It's expected that Snead and McVay will sign either record-breaking deals or a financial amount close to it.
