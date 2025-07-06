NFL Insider Provides Takeaway on Rams' Potential in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams are a team on the rise, reloading on both sides of the ball with an emphasis on the line of scrimmage.
As a result, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gave his takeaways on the Rams' potential entering this season.
"The offense got interesting this offseason, with a good group adding Davante Adams, bringing Coleman Shelton back at center, and drafting Terrance Ferguson and Jarquez Hunter," wrote Breer.
"Matthew Stafford is back, too, with Mike LaFleur in his third season as OC under Sean McVay. Interestingly, from there, the biggest issue is at left tackle, just three months after Alaric Jackson signed an extension. Jackson is out indefinitely with blood clots and, for now at least, aging vet D.J. Humphries is the safety net."
There is a reason why Breer mentioned LaFleur, despite McVay being the offensive play caller is that LaFleur is a brilliant play designer, especially on running plays.
Personally, from what I've seen in OTAs, Hunter is the next great Rams running back, and LaFleur is going to put him in positions to succeed. Hunter, as a player reminds me a lot of Marshawn Lynch. Hard-nosed, explosive, hard to tackle, unable to be tackled in open space, but he also has that youthful energy that allows him to pull off jaw-dropping hurdles and other moves to make defenders miss.
It's my opinion that the Rams are going to scheme things up to get Hunter outside the tackles and with his underrated speed, he could become that dynamic playmaker Rams fans have been looking for since Todd Gurley.
Terrance Ferguson has been a star since joining the team.
“Not too big for him. He has a good demeanor about himself," stated LaFleur. "You could see that from the write-ups of our scouting staff and all that and what kind of guy he was. But then obviously the film speaks more for itself in terms of what he did at Oregon. He's got a cool, calm, kind of swaggy demeanor about himself. (He’s) fitting in real well with these guys and he just continuing to get better.”
Ferguson has been excellent in red zone situations.
Coleman Shelton brings a veteran presence that will help Matthew Stafford with coordinating the Rams' protection plan and all audibles, something Stafford was unable to do with Beaux Limmer (because Limmer was a rookie) last season.
Humphries remains the major question mark but he's a veteran and a pro's pro. Whatever issues he may have on the field, the Rams will be able to counter it with their play calling.
It's an exciting time in Los Angeles.
