Should the Rams Sign a Two-Time Super Bowl Champion?
After spending the 2024 season at home, NFL legend and two-time Super Bowl Champion Jason Pierre-Paul is ready to come back to the league. In a recent article with ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Pierre-Paul stated he can still perform at a top level.
Having already overcome near insurmountable odds when a fireworks accident blew off 2.5 of his fingers on his right hand, Pierre-Paul helped powered a team built in the same manner as the 2025 Los Angeles Rams, the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a title.
The Buccaneers had a veteran quarterback in Tom Brady, a defense filled with young players, a veteran playmaking wide receiver in Mike Evans, his younger counterpart Chris Godwin, and a defensive coordinator that loves to blitz.
Sounds a lot like the current Los Angeles Rams but in the same breath, that was Pierre-Paul six seasons ago and we're talking about a player that has bounced around the NFL since, and he's currently 36 years old.
So should the Rams consider adding him for depth reasons?
The answer leans heavily towards no but the real question resides in the Rams' defensive line depth.
While the Rams have players like Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Josaiah Stewart, there are lingering questions surrounding what to expect from Brennan Jackson after the 2024 fifth-round selection was inactive for most of the season.
"He’s put himself in great position so far to have a really good OTAs. It was unfortunate last year—we were really excited about him and he got a hamstring pretty early in training camp, just like you’re saying. Then it’s kind of hard when you’re in and out to try and kind of get in the mix of things. That’s really what happened with him last year. So this year, he’s had a great offseason to put himself in position. His body’s feeling great, and he’s looked really good these last few days."
Now that Jackson is fully healthy, he's a player many expect to provide that critical depth on the EDGE.
If there is any interest in Pierre-Paul, perhaps the Rams may consider giving him a practice squad spot but this Rams' squad have a bunch of promising talents that need to develop so there might not be space for him at all.
Perhaps a late-season option, but as of right now, it's no go for Pierre-Paul. Personally, I would prefer that if the Rams were to sign a veteran EDGE player that it be Ogbo Okoronkwo.
