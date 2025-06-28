Should the Rams Bring Home Ogbo Okoronkwo?
In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams had a front office looking to improve on what was the most unexpected story in football. The Rams had been perennial losers since the early 2000s, and while the Rams failed to make the playoffs since the 2004 season, the 49ers, Cardinals, and Seahawks all won division and conference titles.
That changed when they hired Sean McVay, making him the youngest head coach in the NFL. He turned the Rams around in one offseason, winning the NFC West in 2017. That offseason was all about reloading their roster, and they did so, despite not having a first round pick.
That was in part to their successful drafting strategies, strategies that saw Los Angeles select defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo out of Oklahoma with their fifth-round pick. The 2017 Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year played for the Rams from 2018-2021, helping the team win two NFC titles and Super Bowl LVI.
He would leave in free agency, spending one year with the Texans before signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.
According to a Thursday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns are releasing Okoronkwo. He recorded 54 total tackles and 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons. So, should the Rams look to bring him back?
My take: No...not yet. I believe it would be in the Rams' best interest to call Okoronkwo and check in on him, see where he's at from a football perspective and health wise but as of writing, the Rams have no space for him, not on their cap or on their roster.
First off, signing Okoronkwo essentially eliminates the Rams' ability to acquire Jalen Ramsey as the financial burden of a veteran would be too much for the team.
Secondly, where would he play? The Rams' defensive line is loaded. The team already drafted Josaiah Stewart, and Brennan Jackson looks to slowly be working his way into the rotation.
"He’s put himself in great position so far to have a really good OTAs, stated Chris Shula on June 3rd. "It was unfortunate last year—we were really excited about him and he got a hamstring pretty early in training camp, just like you’re saying. Then it’s kind of hard when you’re in and out to try and kind of get in the mix of things. That’s really what happened with him last year. So this year, he’s had a great offseason to put himself in position. His body’s feeling great, and he’s looked really good these last few days."
There's simply no space for him, but if injuries pile up and Okoronkwo is available, maintaining good relations with him may be the key to push the Rams to a third Super Bowl appearance in eight years.
